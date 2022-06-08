N.B. will start covering pharmacists’ fees for birth control prescriptions, shingles treatments

Fees normally charged by pharmacists who prescribe patients birth control, or assess and treat people for shingles, will now be covered by the New Brunswick government under its provincial Medicare plan.

Dorothy Shephard, the province's minister of health, says the current model for primary care is outdated and leaves too many residents without access.

“Expanding the role of pharmacists and other health-care providers will have a big impact on evolving our system to one that, no matter where someone enters the system, they are able to access the care they need," said Shephard in a news release.

She said New Brunswick has been working to ensure health-care professionals practise to the full extent of their skills and education in hopes it will help reduce wait times, increase access to primary care, and lessen the pressure on other service providers in the health-care system.

“Publicly funding these two new pharmacist services will significantly improve access to care for women managing their reproductive health and for anyone facing shingles,” said Andrew Drover, the president of the New Brunswick Pharmacists’ Association.

“Pharmacists are vital, accessible health-care providers who can help transform primary care in New Brunswick. We look forward to finding more ways that pharmacists can help ease the burden on family physicians and emergency rooms, while making it easier for patients to access the health care they need.”

The province says patients will still be responsible for the usual pharmacy dispensing fees, as well as the cost of prescribed medications and any fees for injections.

Increasing access to primary health care is a key action item under the government’s health plan, which was released last fall.

New Brunswick is also hoping to eliminate the province's doctor waitlist -- which currently sits at around 50,000 people -- by the end of the year. The province plans to do this with its new Primary Care Network program, which will match "orphan patients"-- people without a primary care provider -- to a timely appointment with a physician or nurse practitioner while they wait for a longer-term placement.

Initially, the province had hoped to have the new program in place by September, but that date has since been postponed to the end of 2022.