SAINT JOHN –- The province of New Brunswick says it's willing to offer help but no more bails outs for the financially strapped city of Saint John.

A cash deal with the former government will soon expire. Saint John has one year left on a three-year deal it struck with the Brian Gallant government that is worth $22.8 million.

It's a drop in the bucket compared with its debt of more than $200 million.

"We don't think that extending free money longer than that is productive," says Jeff Carr, New Brunswick's Environment and Local Government Minister.

So, the province and the city have been working on other ideas to help Saint John with its financial woes.

After one week of a new session, some of those ideas have already been brought forward in the legislature, including possible changes to binding arbitration for police and firefighter contracts.

That could make communities around Saint John, like Hampton and St. Martins pay more money for the use of five Saint John facilities, like the Canada Games Aquatic Centre. Not everyone's happy about that.

"A lot of the comments that they would have or you would hear is, you know, Saint John has dug this hole on their own, we're not helping them get out," said Carr.

But it would save Saint John over 600,000 in capital costs, according to a presentation given by the department of local government.

"It just spreads the cost to more people, so it keeps it lower for everyone in the end, and that's the goal," Carr said.

Saint John Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary says it's a good idea.

"Everybody in the Saint John area uses our facilities," McAlary said. "They have since the beginning of time, which is well over 10 years ago."

The province said today it will be reviewing the city's financial situation again in March and wants to see an improvement.

"If we have to have any reductions in staff or if we have to cut back on any level of service, that probably will be done in the first few months of the year," McAlary said. "The final decisions will not come out until about march 2020."

McAlary says council wants to get most of the major changes done before the next municipal elections which are in May.