HALIFAX -- A 31-year-old woman from Waterville, New Brunswick has died following a three-vehicle collision in Oromocto, N.B.

Police say at approximately 4:20 p.m. on April 7, members of the Oromocto RCMP, Oromocto Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on Restigouche Road near the intersection of Broad Road.

Investigators believe the collision occurred when a vehicle travelling westbound on Restigouche Road collided with two cars travelling eastbound.

A 31-year-old woman, who was the driver of the westbound car, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

A 34-year-old woman, who was the driver of the second car, was transported to hospital.

A woman and a boy in the third vehicle were treated at the scene for what are believed to be minor injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.