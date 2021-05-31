HALIFAX -- A 32-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Berry Mills, N.B. on Wednesday.

New Brunswick RCMP says at approximately 2:40 p.m. on May 26, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near kilometre 446.

Police say the vehicle was travelling eastbound when it veered off the road, hitting a guardrail, and rolled down an embankment.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.