HALIFAX -- A 71-year-old New Brunswick woman has died following a collision between a pickup truck and a sedan in Losier Settlement, N.B. on Tuesday.

RCMP say shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 27, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 150 and Chemin Georges.

Police believe the collision occurred when the sedan travelling eastbound on Chemin Georges failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection and collided with a pickup truck travelling southbound on Route 150.

The driver and lone occupant of the sedan, a 71-year-old woman from Shippagan, N.B. died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The intersection was closed temporarily, but has since been re-opened.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.