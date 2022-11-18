N.B. woman, 77, dies after vehicle crashes into median, rolls over in Siegas

An elderly New Brunswick woman has died after a vehicle crashed into the median in Siegas, N.B.

Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near Exit 51 on Highway 2 just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police believe the driver lost control of the van, which then crashed into the median and rolled over.

The passenger, a 77-year-old woman from Kedgwick, N.B., was taken to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Officer is assisting with the ongoing investigation.