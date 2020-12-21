HALIFAX -- A 29-year-old woman from Elsipogtog, N.B., has been charged with manslaughter while using a firearm, in connection with the death of 39-year-old Erika Ann Vautour of Saint-Ignace, N.B.

On March 8, 2020 shortly after 6:30 a.m., members of the Richibucto RCMP responded to a home on Saint-Ignace Road for a report of a woman who was found unresponsive.

A 39-year-old woman from Saint-Ignace was transported to hospital where she later died. It was determined that the woman was a victim of a homicide. She was later identified as Erika Ann Vautour.

On Friday, New Brunswick RCMP arrested 29-year-old Kelsey Marie Dawn Clair at a home on Levi St. in Elsipogtog, N.B.

Clair appeared Saturday in Miramichi Provincial Court by way of tele-remand and was charged with manslaughter while using a firearm.

Clair has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.