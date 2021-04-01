HALIFAX -- A 34-year-old woman from New Brunswick has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a man in August 2020.

Nikita Dedam of Esgenoôpetitj First Nation appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court on Thursday where she was charged. Dedam remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in April.

On August 25, 2020, the Tracadie RCMP responded to a home on MicMac Road with reports of a man who was found unresponsive. Once police arrived, they located 34-year-old Christopher Dedam of Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, N.B. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Following the investigation, officials determined the man's death was a result of a homicide.

The following day, police arrested a 33-year-old woman in relation to the incident. She was held in custody on an unrelated matter, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.