HALIFAX -- A 28-year-old New Brunswick woman has died after a vehicle crashed into the house she was inside in Pokemouche, N.B., early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on August 20, Mounties responded to a report that an SUV had crashed into a home on Route 11.

According to police, the 28-year-old woman from Allardville, who was inside the home, died at the scene.

A 30-year-old woman, also inside the home, and the driver, a 55-year-old woman from Caraquet, were both brought to hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.