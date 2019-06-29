

CTV Atlantic





A 41-year-old woman from Blue Bell, N.B. has died following a two-vehicle collision Friday night.

Police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. on Highway 380 where a vehicle crossed the centre line, and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.