

CTV Atlantic





A 55-year-old woman has died after her vehicle left the road in Colpitts Settlement, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Salisbury Back Road shortly after 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say it appears the vehicle left the road, rolled over, and crashed into a pole.

The driver was taken to hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries. Police say the woman was from Colpitts Settlement.

She was the only person inside the SUV at the time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.