N.B. woman dies following single-vehicle crash: police

A woman from Beardsley, N.B., has died in relation to a single-vehicle collision that occurred in Geary Friday afternoon.

Members from the Oromocto RCMP and other first responders attended to the single-vehicle crash on Broad Road at around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the 32-year-old female driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene due to her injuries.

Police say the collision is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and rolled over.

"An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office attended the scene to assist with the investigation," said RCMP, in a news release.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.