A woman who was hospitalized after a single-vehicle collision in New Brunswick last week has died from her injuries.

West District RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 109 in Three Brooks, N.B. shortly before 10:30 p.m. on July 25.

Police say it appears the SUV left Highway 109 and crashed into two telephone poles, causing the driver and a passenger to be ejected from the vehicle. Police say they weren’t wearing seatbelts at the time.

A 32-year-old man from Plaster Rock and a 24-year-old woman from Oakland were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the woman died in hospital on Tuesday.

The man remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a green GMC Yukon travelling from Perth-Andover to Three Brooks between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. the night of crash to contact the Woodstock RCMP.