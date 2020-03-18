HALIFAX -- A 49-year-old woman from Lorne, N.B. has died following a collision on Route 11 in Point La Nim, N.B.

Members of the Northeast District RCMP responded to a report of a two vehicle collision on Route 11, just before 7:30 a.m. on March 18.

RCMP say the incident happened when a northbound vehicle crossed the centre line and was struck by another vehicle headed southbound.

The driver and sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, a 49-year-old woman from Lorne, N.B. died at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Route 11 was closed to traffic between exits 391 and 397.

RCMP are continuing to investigate, but believe road conditions may have been a factor in the crash.