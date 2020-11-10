HALIFAX -- A 29-year-old woman from the Elsipogtog First Nation in N.B., died after a single-vehicle crash in Rexton, N.B., early Tuesday morning.

Police say two other people were injured in crash that occurred on Main Street at approximately 2:45 a.m.

The 29-year-old woman died at the scene, police said, while a 35-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Richibucto Village, were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

"The crash is believed to have occurred when the vehicle left the roadway, collided with a tree and rolled over," Police said in a news release. "Speed and alcohol are believed to have been contributing factors."

An RCMP collision expert is assisting with the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the 29-year-old woman's cause of death.