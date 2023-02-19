N.B. woman dies in three-vehicle collision: RCMP

HALIFAX -

A New Brunswick man was arrested following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Grand Barachois, N.B.

Police say members of the Shediac RCMP were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and two cars on Highway 15 near Grand Barachois Saturday morning.

The driver and sole occupant of the first car, a 60-year-old woman from Grand Barachois, N.B., died at the scene from her injuries.

Four other individuals who were occupants in the other two vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Police say the crash is believed to have occurred when the truck travelling eastbound lost control and crossed the center line, colliding with a car travelling west bound.

A third vehicle, also a car travelling westbound, collided with the other two vehicles.

Police say they believe alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 27-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B. was arrested at the scene. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.