N.B. woman donates blood after four live-saving transfusions
A New Brunswick woman is sharing her story of life-saving blood transfusions as a way to encourage other people to donate.
Michelle Tobin-Forgrave of Miramichi was met with serious complications after giving birth 17 years ago.
"I had just given birth to my second daughter and everything went well,” said Tobin-Forgrave. “Shortly after, I was just resting in my room and I literally felt a gush, and I said to my husband ‘There's something wrong,’ so he ran and he got a nurse.”
She required four blood transfusions after she hemorrhaged.
"When I woke up, and my husband is there, I had a brand new baby and my two year old daughter was there,” said Tobin-Forgrave. “I was excited, I was exhausted, but my husband was saying ‘We almost lost you.’"
Canada currently has a critically low blood inventory caused by fewer donations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We never like to be in that position,” said Kathy Gracie, with Canadian Blood Services. “Our main goal and our main focus at Canadian Blood Services is to ensure that we can meet patients’ needs in hospital demand, and we never want to get to the point where we can't.”
With her daughter's birthday coming up in a few weeks, Tobin-Forgrave decided it was time to give back.
"I always meant to and I just never did - there was always some excuse,” Tobin-Forgrave said. “I was thinking I have to give back, people saved my life and I need to pay it forward I need to donate blood."
Tobin-Forgrave gave blood for the first time on June 2.
“It was remarkable to be sitting there hooked up and giving my blood and knowing that it was going to save somebody’s life," Tobin-Forgrave said.
She says her first experience donating was positive and hopes others follow her lead.
"It’s a medical setting, but everybody is happy because everybody wants to be there because everybody is volunteering to give their blood."
Tobin-Foregrave has her next appointment to donate blood already booked for September.
"I just thank God that I am still here, and I thank God that people donated blood,” she said.
