

CTV Atlantic





A woman has died after her vehicle left the highway in Welsford, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 101 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police believe the woman’s vehicle hit the shoulder of the highway, and then rolled into the ditch.

The 66-year-old Welsford woman died at the scene. She was the only person inside the vehicle at the time.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.