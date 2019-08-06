Featured
N.B. woman killed in single-vehicle collision in Welsford
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 11:34AM ADT
A woman has died after her vehicle left the highway in Welsford, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 101 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Police believe the woman’s vehicle hit the shoulder of the highway, and then rolled into the ditch.
The 66-year-old Welsford woman died at the scene. She was the only person inside the vehicle at the time.
Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.