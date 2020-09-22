HALIFAX -- A woman has died after her vehicle collided with a moose in Ripples, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Route 10 shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say it appears the car was travelling southbound when it collided with the animal.

The driver died at the scene. The 59-year-old woman was from Minto, N.B. Her name has not been released.

Police did not say whether the moose was killed or injured in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.