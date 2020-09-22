Advertisement
N.B. woman killed when car collides with moose in Ripples
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 12:55PM ADT
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
HALIFAX -- A woman has died after her vehicle collided with a moose in Ripples, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the collision on Route 10 shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say it appears the car was travelling southbound when it collided with the animal.
The driver died at the scene. The 59-year-old woman was from Minto, N.B. Her name has not been released.
Police did not say whether the moose was killed or injured in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.