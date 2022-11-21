N.B. woman receives 'overwhelming' response to Christmas decoration campaign

A New Brunswick woman who was collecting Christmas decorations for those in need has had to halt her efforts due to the overwhelming response she's received.

Victoria Menard started collecting holiday decorations at four Home Hardware locations in the Greater Moncton Area in late October. Donation boxes were set up at two Home Hardware stores in Moncton, as well as in Riverview and Dieppe.

The 21-year-old started the campaign so families who can't afford the luxury of Christmas decorations will have something festive for their home.

"They have other priorities and I just wanted to make Christmas a little bit happier in their homes," Menard told CTV Atlantic in early November. "Families are needing more and more, especially this year with everything going up in price, it is harder for families to be able to afford Christmas decorations."

Menard's plan was to collect the items, which will be given to Moncton Headstart -- a not-for-profit for at-risk children and their families -- until Dec. 1. However, she says she stopped last week because the response was so overwhelming.

Anything left over will now be donated to three other non-profits in Moncton.

This isn’t the first time Menard has launched a campaign to help people in need in her community.

Last holiday season, she set up a box at the Home Hardware location in Riverview to collect yarn so seniors could knit hats and mittens for the Boys and Girls Club in town.

She also collected more than 200 blankets for dogs at an animal shelter when she was 17 years old.