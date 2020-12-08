SUSSEX, N.B. -- A New Brunswick woman finds herself still stranded a week after flooding washed out a bridge to her home.

Mary Ann Coleman of Waterford, N.B., says she knew there was a problem when the Trout Creek, which runs in front of her property, spilled its banks during a Dec. 1 storm and began flooding areas that had never flooded before.

She says debris in the creek dammed a Department of Transportation culvert that was installed in 2019, and the rising waters washed away her bridge.

Coleman says friends have helped get supplies to her and her cat, Mo, but she says she is disappointed she hasn't been able to get assistance from provincial emergency measures and transportation officials.

Transportation Minister Jill Green says Coleman has begun a claim against the department, and as a result she can't offer much comment, except to say the incident is being investigated.

Coleman says she is paying to have a temporary walking bridge installed, but a permanent bridge for vehicles is required.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.