OROMOCTO, N.B. -- An Oromocto woman hopes someone can help her find invaluable items, including family medals from the Second World War that were stolen from her home during the holidays.

Tonya Chedore was spending Christmas away with family, but had someone check on her house in the meantime.

That person found the home had been broken into and the security alarm smashed.

Chedore says several rooms appeared to have been targeted, including her bedroom, which is where she says she stored thousands of dollars in cash and personal items. Those were all were taken and some of those items are considered irreplaceable by her family.

"Both of my grandfathers' World War Two medals were in the safe, although with their discharge papers and their soldiers' books, which are irreplaceable," said Chedore. "If anybody can help, if they see anybody that is trying to pawn World War Two medals, one of them is on a string of two, one of them is on a string of five, I would appreciate you calling the RCMP and letting them know."

She's hoping someone spots the items online or at a pawn shop.