N.B. woman seriously injured after assault

RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance after a woman was found seriously injured in Esgenoopetitj First Nation, N.B.

Police say Melissa Tucker, 46, was found at her home on Dominic Court on Dec. 29, 2023, according to a Saturday news release from the RCMP. She suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Tucker had not been seen for about four days previous.

Police believe she was assaulted between Dec. 25 and 29, 2023, but no one has come forward to say they had contact with the victim during that time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Neguac RCMP at 506-776-3000.

