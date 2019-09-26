

CTV Atlantic





Anger over damage to election signs is building in one corner of the Maritimes among those who say the vandals are targeting one candidate because she is a woman.

The incidents have galvanized women in the federal riding of New Brunswick Southwest, creating solidarity that spans party lines.

At a high-visibility location in St. Stephen, the face of the Liberal candidate has been removed from her election sign.

It gets worse.

In another corner of the same riding, a similar election sign has been the target of hateful graffiti.

Some residents say, what's happening to Karen Ludwig's signs, is a step beyond vandalism.

"Punching out her mouth, her throat, her face, it changes the feel of it for many women in our community and across the country," said St. Stephen resident Joy Benson Green.

In response to the damage, women in the community have moved one of the damaged signs to the town's waterfront where other residents have dropped by for a look.

"It feels very targeted to me, and the message it sends me as a woman, is you better watch yourself and don't use your voice," said Hannah Fitch Bernard.

Thursday, women gathered to place their own photos on the sign, as a sign of solidarity.

"No matter what that person's intention was, to do that damage to the signs, it's just showing that we're not going to take it," said St. Andrew's resident Holly Johnson.

Among the attendees supporting today's event, was the riding's Conservative candidate, who condemned what's been happening to his opponent's signs.

"It's harmful, it's hateful, and it really has no place in our democratic system," said John Williamson. "If people are upset, then they should vote."

Ludwig says it's a bad sign.

"People will say it's not a big deal, that it's just politics," Ludwig said. "Well, it doesn't have to be this way, and politics today, I would argue, is actually getting pretty nasty."

In an election campaign that has revealed stark differences between the two leading parties, the vandalism here has managed to create a bit of common ground.

Election sign vandalism is happening in other ridings, too, but organizers of Thursday's event say what's happening in New Brunswick Southwest is designed to discourage women from putting their names on the ballot.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mike Cameron.