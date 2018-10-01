

CTV Atlantic





Exotic pets are becoming much more popular in Canada, but the question of who can keep them and where they come from is not clear.

That was the subject of a seminar hosted by world animal protection organizations, who brought together by-law enforcement, conservation officers, public health professionals, policy advisors and local SPCAs.

Scientist Clifford Warwick came from the United Kingdom to talk about the darker side of the pet trade -- mainly where the animals are coming from.

“Seventy per cent mortality is industry-standard within only six weeks,” Warwick said. “Once they move into peoples’ homes, they're often purchased on impulse, about 75 per cent of reptiles died within the first year.”

There is also the threat to human life. Five years ago, an African rock python killed Noah and Connor Barthe in Campbellton. The owner wasn't permitted to have the animal.

Bruce Dougan led the task force that looked into exotic pet ownership following the Campbellton incident.That task force came up with 29 recommendations for government.

“I believe 27 of them are either addressed or very nearly addressed and the legislation has been given royal assent,” said Dougan. “We are just working on regulations now with regard to that legislation.”

In New Brunswick there is a list of animals people are allowed to own. If a person wants to have one not on the list, they need to first get a permit from the province.

As long as exotic pet ownership is legal, these animals will continue to be bred and sold.

Dr. Adrian Walton says there is a lack of government oversight into captive breeding.

“Anybody that's producing animals for the pet trade should be licensed and should have regular inspections,” Walton said.

Melissa Matlow says the often overlooked side of exotic pet ownership is the affect these animals have on the environment.

“So many people who don't know how to take care of the animals just dump them in our ecosystem,” Matlow said. “Of course, those animals are not native to this area and can wreak havoc.”

Part of the goal of the workshop is to help create change, understanding and better enforcement of exotic pet ownership, hopefully in time to prevent another tragedy.

New Brunswick was chosen as a destination for this workshop because of the Campbellton incident.

This is the first of three workshops like this being held across the country. Other cities involved are Toronto and Vancouver.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.