    • N.B. wrestler Leo Burke dies at 76, family says

    Wrestler Leo Burke is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Janie Chappell) Wrestler Leo Burke is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Janie Chappell)
    New Brunswick-born wrestler Leo Burke has died at the age of 76, his family says.

    Burke’s niece Janie Chappell told CTV Atlantic he died in a Calgary hospital Wednesday afternoon.

    Burke was born as Leonce Cormier in Dorchester, N.B.., on June 29, 1948. He also wrestled under the name Tommy Martin.

    Burke is being remembered in online condolences for his time competing in Atlantic Grand Prix Wrestling and Alberta-based Stampede Wrestling, among others.

    Burke’s brothers Romeo “Bobby Kay” Cormier, Jean-Louis “Rudy Kay” Cormier and Yvon “The Beast” Cormier were also accomplished wrestlers.

    No cause of death has been revealed.

