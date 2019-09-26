

CTV Atlantic





The wharf damage from post-tropical storm Dorian is clearly visible at the Shediac Bay Yacht Club. More difficult to assess is the damage underground and underwater.

Workers at the club are piecing back together what's left of the docks.

On the water, geo-technical testing of the marina began Wednesday.

"They go into the ground and see how deep the bedrock is, what type of ground is there, if its muck, sandstone or if its granite," said Gerry O'Brien, the yacht club manager.

Nearly three weeks ago, Dorian tore through the marina and waves piled boats on top of one another and on shore.

Floating debris still sits in the bay, but so far, there's no dollar figure on the damage.

"Yesterday the engineers were here to do the soundings and the mappings of the basin," O'Brien said.

Divers will be inspecting the waters below.

The Point-du-Chene wharf in Shediac was also a target. Several docks were damaged and powerful winds moved things out of place.

"Some of the concrete barriers we had on the wharf that people are used to seeing in the summer, they weigh somewheres close to 4,000 pounds," said Donald Boudreau, the Point-du-Chene Harbour Authority president. "A lot of them were moved around all over the wharf."

While there's no program in place as of now for disaster relief financial assistance, it's something O'Brien and Boudreau are looking into.

"We'll be looking at all the options, all sources of funding we need to get the project done for next year," O'Brien said. "So whether it's through EMO, through the provincial and federal governments …"

Boudreau says the harbour authority has given a preliminary list to the province and is hoping for some kind of assistance after Mother Nature left a big mess behind and an even bigger price tag to clean it up.

Once the geo-testing at the yacht club has been completed, that data will then be sent off to an engineer who will decide what kind of anchoring system is best suited and safest for this marina in order to start a full rebuild for next season.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker.