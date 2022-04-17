A youth group at Faith Baptist Church in New Maryland, N.B., collected thousands of screws to build tiny homes.

Pastor Larry Matthews, who organizes the ‘Donut Club,’ says more than 47,000 screws were gathered.

They will be donated to the 12 Neighbors community — a group of tiny homes built for housing insecure people in the Fredericton area.

“One of the main things the bible tells us to do is love your neighbour,” said Matthews. “And that’s meaningless unless you really put action behind it."

“So it’s one thing to say you love your neighbour, but if you don’t do something about it, it’s in vain.”

It takes about 619 screws to build a tiny home, with the amount raised by the Donut Club, 12 Neighbors should be able to build 76 of the tiny dwellings.

The club has previously collected soup cans and other non-perishables, but this year they wanted to give back in another way.