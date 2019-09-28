

CTV Atlantic





Cherry Brook Zoo in Saint John, N.B. has no shortage of farm animals, but soon many of them will be heading back to the farm as the zoo makes room for animals requiring a more specialized level of care.

The zoo is now in the process of rehoming their farm animals – a total of twenty, which includes donkeys, mini pigs, goats, alpacas, ducks, and more.

Cherry Brook Zoo executive director, Martha McDevitt says the rehoming process is bittersweet as she says goodbye to 15-year-old Lily, a donkey with who she’s developed a special bond.

"When I first started here as a volunteer, she was really the one I cut my teeth on, you could say," says McDevitt, who is letting go despite her love for Lily.

"We live in New Brunswick – we've got lots of farms, lots of green spaces,” says McDevitt. “We're not necessarily 100 percent needed in their lives right now."

It’s a difficult decision as the zoo re-evaluates its future and moves in a different direction.

"Allowing us to focus on the animals that require specialized zoo care, allows us to just refocus on exotic animal care,” says zookeeper, Erin Brown.

Luckily for some of the animals being relocated, they’re staying together – like the zoo’s three donkeys, who are a package deal. However, some animals such as llamas and sheep will remain at the zoo.

“They're older, so they'll live out the remainder of their days here,” says McDevitt. “We don't want to stress them out."

For Brown, seeing these animals go is tough, but she believes it's the right move.

"It's sad for us because it's like we're watching friends move away,” says Brown. “But we know it's going to be best for them."

And it’s a process that is moving along swiftly, with some animals having already found new homes.

"The alpacas have already found a new home, there are 12 acres of land just outside Sussex, and it's somebody I know,” says McDevitt. “So we're able to keep in contact, and they've already sent me pictures, and that's great."

Meanwhile, the zoo is in the process of planning a major fundraiser event Brew at the Zoo, which takes place on Friday. It’s an event they hope will raise enough funds to help them help the animals as they embark on a new chapter.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall