ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador wildlife officials say they're investigating after finding evidence of alleged illegal caribou hunting in Labrador.

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture says officers discovered the evidence at a southern Labrador campsite it says was used last week by a group from Quebec.

Officials said today in a statement that officers determined there were more than 30 snowmobiles in the area at the time the site was being used.

The department says officers collected evidence from the campsite.

Wildlife officials say caribou hunting is illegal in Labrador because herd populations have been struggling for decades.

Harvesting the Mealy Mountain and Lac Joseph herds in southern Labrador is prohibited under the provincial Endangered Species Act, and there is a moratorium on hunting the George River herd in northern Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.