N.L. cyberattack update planned, experts question scarce information provided so far

The attack on Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care system was first discovered Oct. 30, and so far the government hasn't said if the hackers are asking for a ransom. The attack on Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care system was first discovered Oct. 30, and so far the government hasn't said if the hackers are asking for a ransom.

Atlantic Top Stories