N.L. dance floors reopen Monday, as provincewide pandemic-related restrictions ease

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will be able to hit the dance floors once again beginning Monday, though they'll still have to wear a mask.

The province's chief medical officer of health says despite a slight increase in COVID-19 activity, hospitalizations have remained stable and it's safe to move ahead with the easing of some restrictions Monday.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says beginning Monday, formal gatherings can operate at 75 per cent capacity, as can bars, lounges, bingo halls and performance spaces.

She says dance floors will be permitted, but dancers must keep their masks on.

Fitzgerald told reporters Thursday that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 with a rapid test can now submit their test results to public health through an online portal.

She says there are 17 people in hospital due to COVID-19, and 1,902 active reported cases across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.