A Newfoundland family says a Nova Scotia hospital robbed them of their chance to get vital answers on their own health.

Bob Edmunds, 67, passed away at the Dartmouth General Hospital on Sept. 16. The official cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to his next-of-kin.

While a shock, the cause was no surprise to the family, who had lost another brother to a heart arrhythmia at just 36.

So the family, including his next-of-kin, requested a chest autopsy. Three of the remaining Edmunds siblings are plagued with heart problems and were hoping an autopsy might reveal some vital medical information.

“The death was a blow like it is any death in a family,” said Mike Edmunds from St. John’s, N.L. “But out of it we saw something positive that we as a family might gain from.”

Documents obtained by Edmunds’ next-of-kin and sent to CTV News show the family filled out the proper paperwork for the autopsy at the Dartmouth General Hospital. Then they waited.

Four months after Edmunds’ death and cremation, the family started asking for the results. It was then that they were informed the autopsy didn’t take place.

“And we learned that only because we went looking for the answer to the question, ‘Is the autopsy ready and did you find out any information for us?’” Mike Edmunds said. “The hospital never did seek to inform the family and say the request was denied.

“We have many questions connected with the cancellation of the autopsy – who, why and for what good reason?”

The siblings say neither the hospital nor the Nova Scotia Health Authority contacted the family, letting them know the autopsy wasn’t proceeding. When the family started asking why, they contacted the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service. In a letter to Edmunds’ next-of-kin, Dr. Matthew Bowes wrote:

“I have reviewed our records and the death of your spouse was reported to us on September 16, 2017. The on-call investigator was asked by a nurse for some advice on how to obtain a clinical autopsy. Our investigator declined jurisdiction in the case of your spouse and gave the nurse some advice about how to make the appropriate arrangements. I gather that the autopsy ultimately did not occur.”

CTV News contacted the Department of Health and the Medical Examiners’ office, but was directed to the Nova Scotia Health Authority, who said it can’t speak on a specific case because of privacy legislation.

But the Authority did send us their policies for requesting autopsies, which states: “family requested autopsies may be declined due to workload or if cause of death is evident.”

Dr. Godfrey Heathcote, head of pathology at the Health Authority, said it’s reasonable for a request to be declined if the workload of the Division of Anatomical Pathology is at an “unmanageable level.”

“However, during my tenure as Head of Pathology, we did not decline any family requests,” he said in an email. “Provided they give the appropriate consent and are willing to take responsibility for any transportation costs, we would carry out the autopsy; it is a valuable educational tool for our trainees and may provide information of value to relatives.”

While Edmunds’ family says they would have paid for the autopsy to be completed if money was the issue, Dr. Heathcote said the Health Authority never charges families a “professional or technical fee.”

“Here we are now, one chance we had at getting some answers and it’s gone,” said Rosemary Deer, Edmunds only sister.

“This could have been the golden opportunity. Now it may not have, but without the autopsy being done, we have no way of knowing,” said Mike Edmunds.

Feeling disheartened, the family says they’ve been left with even more questions, wondering what the future holds within their hearts.