N.L. government confirms cyberattack took down health network, won't say what kind

HALIFAX -

Newfoundland and Labrador’s minister of health confirmed Wednesday the IT problems causing disruptions to the province’s health-care system are a result of a cyberattack.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Health Minister John Haggie wouldn't provide details on the type of the attack or whether data had been lost.

“At this stage of our investigation, we can confirm we’ve been the victim of a cyberattack that has impacted our health-care systems,” said Haggie. “We have engaged cyber security experts to help us investigate and resolve and we’ve informed the appropriate authorities.”

The cyberattack was detected on Saturday, and has led to the cancellation of thousands of medical appointments across the province and forced some local health systems to revert to paper.

Haggie says teams are working “around the clock" to deal with the situation, but he said information was limited at this time.

“Those involved in the attack may actually be monitoring what we are saying in media and on the floor of the house. It is very important that we don’t do or say anything that compromised the efforts to investigate and resolve this matter,” said Haggie.

The province has activated it’s provincial emergency operations centre, and each of the Regional Health Authorities is in a ‘Code Grey’ situation.

Haggie said the worst system impacts are in the Western Health zone, and that system has been taken offline as of Wednesday morning.

Eastern Health and Central Health also say they expect to continue cancelling thousands of non-emergency procedures Wednesday and Thursday.

Pat Hepditch, a systems expert with the province's health information centre, says a restoration process is underway, though he adds the full extent of the damage is still unknown and it's not clear when things will return to normal.

With files from the Canadian Press.