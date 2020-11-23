HALIFAX -- Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure on an Air Canada flight to Deer Lake, N.L.

The Department of Health and Community Services is asking any passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8880 from Halifax to Deer Lake on Thursday to immediately contact 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Public health says Monday’s announcement is made out of an abundance of caution after a weekend surge of COVID-19 cases in western Newfoundland and Labrador.

Health officials also say any passengers from the flight who receive a negative COVID-19 test result should continue to self-monitor for 14 days following the day they arrived in the province.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Newfoundland and Labrador provides a list of COVID-19 symptoms for which to monitor on their website.

Anyone who experiences a fever (including chills or sweats), a new or worsening cough, or small red or purple spots on their hands and/or feet is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19, along with anyone who experiences two or more of the following symptoms:

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Runny, stuffy or congested nose (not related to seasonal allergies or other known causes/conditions)

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing

Headache

Acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Unusual fatigue, lack of energy

New onset of muscle aches

Loss of appetite

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours

The province says severity of symptoms can range from mild to severe.