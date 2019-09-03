

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A Newfoundland homeowner plagued by years of sewage contamination is hoping town council in Paradise, N.L., will swiftly approve a plan to relocate his family.

Jim Clarke says he and family members were sprayed in the face with sewage that also coated much of their lawn when there was a dramatic back surge during municipal work last Wednesday.

Clarke's property is located a few metres from a sewage lift station that has been malfunctioning since mid-August, according to the Town of Paradise.

The extreme event of last week follows several incidents since 2006, when sewage spilled onto his basement floor from a toilet.

Clarke says the escalating, messy situation has been emotionally taxing on his family.

He says officials agreed Friday to cover the cost of a rental home, and he plans to attend a Town of Paradise council meeting Tuesday night, hoping the proposal will be approved.