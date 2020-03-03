ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador's legislature opens this afternoon for the first time since Liberal Premier Dwight Ball announced his intention to step down.

The spring sitting of the House of Assembly was scheduled to open Monday, but government offices in St. John's were closed due to a winter storm.

Last month, the premier announced his plan to resign as soon as his party chooses a new leader.

Ball has said he will remain in the legislature as the representative for his Humber-Gros Morne district until the next election, to be held within a year of the new premier's swearing-in.

The provincial Liberal party opened its leadership contest last week with a Friday deadline for nominations.

The party will announce its new leader on May 9 after a leadership convention in St. John's.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.