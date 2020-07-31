ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- One of the two candidates running to become the next Liberal leader and premier of Newfoundland and Labrador is raising concerns about the remote voting process in the party's leadership election.

Online and telephone voting began this week to select a replacement for Liberal Premier Dwight Ball, and the winner is set to be announced Monday.

But candidate John Abbott says some people who are registered to vote had not received the PIN they need to participate as of Friday.

Abbott also raised concerns that some people have reported they cannot get through on the help line set up for voters.

He says the issues threaten the integrity of the election, in which he faces Andrew Furey, and the party should extend the voting deadline past Monday if necessary.

The party says it has confidence in the process, adding that the incidents are isolated and are being addressed as they arise.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2020.