

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador's minority Liberal government survived its first confidence vote this morning as it inches closer to passing this year's budget.

A motion to approve the government's general budgetary policy passed with a vote of 23 to 14 in the House of Assembly.

The Progressive Conservative caucus voted against the motion, criticizing the Liberals for ignoring the party's suggestions.

A vote to grant the budget supply is still to come, but this morning's vote signifies the first major hurdle overcome by premier Dwight Ball's minority government.

The May 16 general election saw voters re-elect Ball's Liberals with one seat shy of the 21 needed for a majority, a rare departure for a province that typically elects majority governments.

The budget motion was supported by the NDP's caucus of three and by one independent member, Paul Lane, who said he voted for the budget to avoid another election.