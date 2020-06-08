ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador is lifting more pandemic-related restrictions on businesses, gatherings and outdoor activities today.

The province is entering the next phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan, allowing retail stores, restaurants and personal services businesses such as hairdressers to reopen with restrictions.

Gatherings at funerals, burials and weddings can include up to 20 people with physical distancing.

Health-care services within regional health authorities are slowly resuming, and private health-care clinics can open starting today.

Outdoor activities such as overnight camping, sports and summer day camps are permitted. Outdoor pools can also reopen with restrictions, but gyms must remain closed.

The province has reported 261 cases of COVID-19, with just two remaining active.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald has said the province may move through the current "alert level" faster than the planned 28 days after the success of the previous level.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2020.