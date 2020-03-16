ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Schools and regulated daycare centres will close indefinitely in Newfoundland and Labrador starting this week as the province takes further measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Dwight Ball says the government changed course on school closures after observing trends in other provinces.

The group representing the province's teachers had criticized the government for leaving schools open, saying it was inconsistent with other preventive measures aimed at avoiding large gatherings.

The province has one presumptive case of the illness, reported Saturday.

Nova Scotia announced two additional presumptive cases on Monday, bringing the total to five, while New Brunswick has announced six presumptive or confirmed cases and Prince Edward Island has confirmed one case.

The region is preparing for more COVID-19 cases to hit its health care systems.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says his province has ordered 140 additional ventilators, a 60 per cent increase to the existing supply of 240.

Newfoundland and Labrador has placed a number of restrictions at hospitals and health facilities, postponing all elective surgeries after today and suspending appointments at outpatient clinics.

Ball says teachers will have a planning day Tuesday and students will be permitted to pick up their materials Wednesday and Thursday

Dean Ingram, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association, had raised concerns about the health of students and teachers during the developing public health crisis.

Before Monday's announcement, the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of School Councils posted a statement to Facebook calling on the government to close schools, saying parents and council members are worried.

In P.E.I., chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said Monday that any Islander who returned to Canada on March 8 or later should self-isolate for two weeks, regardless of whether they are showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Morrison said the Island still has one confirmed case of the disease -- a woman in her 50s from the Queens County area who recently returned from travelling on a cruise ship. There have been over 120 tests conducted for the virus in the province.

She said three other Islanders were on the same Celebrity Summit cruise from Feb. 29 to March 7.

"They have all been given direction to self-isolate," Morrison said.

She also said all library events have been cancelled provincewide, and libraries in Montague, Georgetown, Murray Harbour and O'Leary would be closed until further notice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.