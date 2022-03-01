N.L. parish lottery money to pay orphanage abuse survivors

ST. JOHN'S -

A Newfoundland parish will get to keep part of the millions of dollars it raised in a lottery, while the rest will go to the Catholic Church to pay survivors of abuse at the Mount Cashel orphanage.

Kyle Rees, the lawyer representing St. Kevin's Parish in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's, says the case was settled Sunday night before it was due to be heard in Supreme Court the following day.

He says part of the more than $5.5 million at stake will go to the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of St. John's, which was found liable for physical and sexual abuse suffered by young boys in the 1940s and 1950s at the Mount Cashel Orphanage.

Rees says St. Kevin's can keep the remaining money and take over ownership of its parish hall to continue its operations as a church, food bank and community centre.

He says the amount going to St. Kevin's cannot be made public, as part of the agreement reached between to two parties.

St. Kevin's parish raised the money with a Chase the Ace lottery in 2017 that attracted national attention and tens of thousands of eager players hoping to win the massive jackpot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2022.