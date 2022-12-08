N.L. paying telehealth company more than twice what it pays doctors for consultations
The association representing doctors in Newfoundland and Labrador is looking for answers after it discovered the province agreed to pay a private telemedicine company more than double what it pays family doctors for consultations.
The Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association found a contract between the provincial government and Fonemed among the province's online roster of completed access to information requests. The five-year contract, which began March 1, is worth over $31 million and pays between $82 and $92 for virtual care appointments with nurse practitioners.
Meanwhile, the province pays family doctors about $37 for a standard in-person visit and $47 for a virtual care visit, with a cap of 40 virtual appointments per day, the medical association said in a letter to its members about the contract.
"Like Fonemed, a family doctor's clinic also operates as private businesses with their own staff, equipment and overhead," association president Dr. Kris Luscombe wrote in the letter dated Tuesday, adding: "Family physicians in the province are already feeling overstretched and undervalued, so we will continue to seek an explanation from government of the large discrepancy between physician rates and what is being paid for non-physician virtual care."
St. John's-based Fonemed runs the province's 811 health Line, which connects residents with nurse practitioners who provide health advice. The contract renewed the company's previous service for the HealthLine.
Though the contract does not explicitly list the company's cost per call to the 811 line, it does specify that it covers up to 72,000 calls a year.
Using the monthly payments to the company specified in the contract, the medical association calculated that the cost works out to just over $82 per call in the first year of the contract. That cost increases each year to over $92 in the final year of the contract.
If the 811 service receives more than 72,000 calls in a year, the province will pay between $58.70 and $66.10 for each additional call, the contract specifies.
In his letter, Luscombe writes that the figures are "certainly surprising," given the rates paid to family doctors.
The provincial health department said in an email Wednesday that the fees paid to Fonemed "reflect the overall costs to provide the virtual services," including overhead, infrastructure and technology costs, staff education, a 24-hour mental health crisis line and costs related to the HealthLine app.
The money also provides for virtual appointments with registered dietitians three days a week, as well as an outbound call service for people who left emergency departments without being seen by a physician or nurse practitioner, the email said.
The medical association noted in an email Tuesday that doctors also pay for all of their practice's overhead, infrastructure and staff costs through the money they collect -- including the $37 for an in-person visit -- through the province's fee-for-service payment structure.
On average, physicians spend roughly a third of their income on overhead costs, according to a 2018 report on family medicine in the province. That works out to about $82,496 in expenses each year, though in rural areas those costs can exceed $94,500, the report says.
The medical association said it is still seeking further explanation from the provincial government about why Fonemed is paid so much more than doctors for taking calls.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
Ottawa to review RCMP contract to company linked to Chinese gov't as more contracts are revealed
Federal officials say they will review a contract awarded to a Canadian company last year, given its parent organization's ties to the Chinese government.
Tick-borne bacteria increasingly widespread in Canada, study finds
Researchers from Quebec and Ontario are calling for better testing to track the spread of tick-borne germs as the disease-causing bacteria gain new ground in Canada.
U.S. deputy who catfished teen, killed her family was on psych hold in 2016
A Virginia sheriff's deputy who killed the family members of a 15-year-old California girl he tried to sexually extort online had been detained in 2016 for a psychiatric evaluation over threats to kill himself and his father, years before he joined law enforcement, according to a police report.
Where do airlines stand in 2023? Industry observers on airfare trends and profit margins
Canadians may see a noticeable drop in airfare early in the new year, something industry watchers say could put airlines on shaky ground financially moving forward.
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
Six Canadian Christmas markets among 25 best in North America: travel blog
As Dec. 25 approaches, an international travel website has released its official 2022 list of the 25 best Christmas markets in North America, including six in Canada.
Man, 89, missing since Saturday found dead, OPP says
Police say the search for a missing man from Minden Hills has ended in tragedy.
Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor charged with sexual assault
The former mayor of Kelowna, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Police release new video of alleged suspect in murder of 21-year-old gas station attendant
Peel Regional Police have released new surveillance video of the alleged suspect in Saturday's shooting at a Mississauga gas station that left a 21-year-old woman dead.
-
GTA gas prices expected to drop to one-year low this week
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas should wait to fill up until later this week.
-
Toronto woman 'livid' after police allegedly told her to 'call the mayor' during home invasion attempt
A Toronto woman says she is “livid” after an officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) allegedly told her to “call the mayor” while an intruder attempted to break into her home Monday night.
Calgary
-
‘It smelled pretty sour’: Albertans lose over $3.5 million due to grandparent scam
Alberta police are once again warning people about a scam that has caused people in the province to collectively lose $3.5 million dollars this year.
-
'Shop with a Cop' event creates community connection between teens, Calgary police
Some Calgary teens had a special shopping partner at Marlborough Mall on Wednesday morning; a uniformed Calgary Police Service officer.
-
Gene Simmons hits Calgary to celebrate Minhas Brewery partnership, 'Moneybag Vodka'
More than 1,000 people lined up to see a rock 'n' roll legend in Calgary on Wednesday night.
Montreal
-
Quebec education ministry gave inadequate guidance to schools during pandemic: auditor general
Two-and-a-half years after the start of the pandemic, Quebec still doesn't know how classroom closures and a shift to online learning have affected students, according to the province's auditor general.
-
Air quality and COVID-19: Quebec Opposition MNA tables bill to install air monitors, purifiers in every classroom
A bill introduced to the national assembly Wednesday would equip every Quebec classroom with an air sensor to monitor carbon dioxide levels. Higher levels of CO2 concentrations suggest air isn’t circulating properly. Public health officials recommend ventilating indoor spaces to reduce the potential for COVID-19 infection.
-
Cyclist, pedestrian in critical condition after separate collisions in Montreal
Montreal police say a cyclist and a pedestrian are in critical condition after two separate traffic collisions on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations remain above 1,000 for eleventh week; 46 new deaths
Alberta now has 1,042 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 38 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
Some Albertans will have to apply to get $600 inflation-relief payments
Following through on promises made on primetime TV two weeks ago, Danielle Smith's government introduced legislation Wednesday to help Albertans with the rising cost of living.
-
Alberta government invokes debate time limit as sovereignty bill heads for the finish line
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty bill galloped toward the finish line Wednesday, with the government using debate time limits to rebut what it called Opposition delay tactics.
Northern Ontario
-
Agnico Eagle touts increased production, northern exploration at Timmins conference
In one of the company’s first public addresses since merging with Kirkland Lake Gold in February, Andre Leite, Agnico Eagle’s Ontario vice-president, said he sees growth potential in northeastern Ontario.
-
Beloved winter carnival Bon Soo is back
Organizers of Sault Ste. Marie’s premier winter event say it’s coming back bigger and better.
-
Laurentian University names new interim president and provost
On Wednesday morning, Sudbury’s Laurentian University announced a new interim president and provost, while a national search is undertaken for permanent leaders.
London
-
Multi-million dollar blaze destroys Huron County barns
Flames still flicker from an early morning blaze that claimed a trio of barns on a farm near Holmesville, Ont. on Wednesday. 14 cattle and nine chickens perished in the fire, and damages are estimated at between $2 million to $3 million.
-
Entourage Health shuttering Strathroy cultivation facility
Local cannabis producer Entourage Health will be shutting down its Strathroy and Guelph, Ont. cultivation facilities over the coming months, resulting in a loss of 90 jobs, the company recently announced.
-
Deceased identified in fatal Adelaide Metcalfe collision
OPP have identified a 67-year-old man from Mississauga as the victim of a fatal crash involving a transport truck and an SUV in Middlesex County earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Calls grow for Winnipeg police to search landfill for victims of alleged serial killer
Calls are growing louder for Winnipeg police to reconsider a decision not to search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Tick-borne bacteria increasingly widespread in Canada, study finds
Researchers from Quebec and Ontario are calling for better testing to track the spread of tick-borne germs as the disease-causing bacteria gain new ground in Canada.
-
New rules, more thorough record-keeping could help find more murder victims, NDP says
Tighter rules and more thorough record keeping could help prevent cases where human remains are lost in landfills and murder victims' families are left dealing with an added layer of grief, Manitoba's Opposition NDP said Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Fatal crash on Hwy. 401 east of Morrisburg, Ont.
One person has died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Hwy. 401 near Morrisburg, Ont.
-
Only one Ottawa restaurant among top 100 in Canada, OpenTable says
Just one Ottawa restaurant has cracked OpenTable's annual list of the 100 best in Canada.
-
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop to the lowest level of 2022
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop two cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday to 138.9 cents a litre.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leaders blindsided by Air Canada service cuts
Saskatoon business advocate Keith Moen was blindsided when he learned of Air Canada's plan to stop the twice-daily direct flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Calgary on Jan. 16, 2023.
-
Mosaic pauses production at Colonsay, Sask. potash mine
Mosaic is pressing pause on potash production at its Colonsay mine.
-
Man pleads guilty in 2015 death of 16-year-old Saskatoon boy
Lance Littlecrow, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2015 death of Danil Tsannie today.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health minister acknowledges children's flu deaths after leak, doesn't explain secrecy
B.C.’s health minister did not disclose an exceptionally high number of influenza deaths among children until pressed by reporters Wednesday, a day after CTV News reported six such tragedies have been recorded in recent weeks.
-
No documented suicide assessment for Cree teen who died in B.C. group home, review finds
A review done after the death of a Cree teen at his Abbotsford, B.C. group home found a failure to document suicide assessments and major delays in writing a treatment plan, a coroner's inquest heard Wednesday.
-
5 arrested, 2 at large in major B.C. drug-trafficking investigation, police say
Investigators from B.C.'s anti-gang police unit say seven men have been charged in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, and two of them remain at large.
Regina
-
'How do people keep warm?' Demand for warmth outpacing supply in winter months
Regina housing advocates Joey Reynolds and Donnie Wood are speaking up, with the hope to spark change to make sure everyone has a warm place to stay, especially at night.
-
Regina city council passes motion of confidence in city manager Niki Anderson
A motion regarding legal action against Regina's city manager was on the agenda for the final city council meeting before budget deliberations next week.
-
'We are continuing to monitor the situation': RCMP and Yorkton Fire Department continue to investigate apartment blaze
The RCMP and the Yorkton Fire Department (YFD) continue to investigate a blaze that engulfed an apartment complex and displaced 15 residents on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
'Just astounding': Orca swims through Victoria Inner Harbour
An exciting visit from an orca delighted onlookers near Victoria's Inner Harbour on Monday.
-
B.C. Premier David Eby unveils new cabinet of 23 ministers
British Columbia Premier David Eby unveiled a new-look cabinet Wednesday that elevates several first-time ministers to prominent positions, retains veterans in long-held posts and moves the finance minister to a post-secondary education portfolio.
-
IIO clears Saanich police after man seriously injured in fall at Uptown mall
B.C.'s police watchdog has cleared the Saanich Police Department of wrongdoing after a man fell and seriously injured himself at Uptown mall on Nov. 26.