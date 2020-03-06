ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A group representing doctors in Newfoundland and Labrador is asking the province to make family medicine more attractive in order to fill the high number of vacant residency positions.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association says 13 of 35 family medicine residency spots remain vacant after the first round of a program that matches students with medical schools.

A news release says vacancies are at their highest level since 2014, with all 13 of the unfilled positions located outside the eastern region of the province.

Association president Charlene Fitzgerald says the province is already short on family doctors and the disappointing results of the matching program signal the problem is getting worse.

The association released a report last November identifying a need for 243 additional family physicians over the next 10 years.

Fitzgerald says the province should develop team-based and virtual care practices to make the jobs more appealing.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.