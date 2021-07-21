ST. JOHN'S, N.L -- Supt. Tom Warren of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the force has learned that four of its officers have been accused of sexual assault.

Warren held a news conference today on the matter after St. John's lawyer Lynn Moore tweeted Monday that women have come forward alleging several now-retired officers with the force had driven them home and sexually assaulted them.

The news comes less than three months after Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in her home while on duty in 2014.

Warren says the force has identified one of the officers accused of assault, adding that two women have approached police chief Joe Boland making similar allegations against officers.

Moore said today in an interview that several women have contacted her with sexual assault allegations against five police officers.

She says the alleged victims are reluctant to make an official report and identify the officers because they don't have faith in the justice system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.