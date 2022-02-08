N.L. police issue Canada-wide warrant for murder suspect last seen in Alberta

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Police in Newfoundland have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the suspect in the killing a 68-year-old man in St. John's last May.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says 26-year-old Sheldon Sean Hibbs is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Michael King.

Police say King's body was found May 30, 2021 near a trail running between Waterford Bridge Road and Topsail Road, close to a popular park in the west end of St. John's.

The force says in a release today that Hibbs's last known location was in Alberta.

They describe him as a white man with several tattoos on his body, including a switchblade on his right jaw, roses on his throat and the words "Truth Hurts" above his right eye.

Police are asking people not to approach Hibbs and to contact police immediately if they see him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.