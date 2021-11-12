N.L. police officer gets 4 years for sexually assaulting woman while he was on duty

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Douglas Snelgrove awaits his sentencing at the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St.John's on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Snelgrove was convicted in May of sexually assaulting a young woman in her home while on duty in 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly) Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Douglas Snelgrove awaits his sentencing at the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St.John's on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Snelgrove was convicted in May of sexually assaulting a young woman in her home while on duty in 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly)

Atlantic Top Stories