N.L. premier says feds offered 'full depth and breadth' of support after cyberattack

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says Ottawa has offered to help the province recover from a cyberattack last weekend that has crippled its health system's IT network.

Furey told reporters today Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc has offered the "full depth and breadth" of support from the federal government, as has the prime minister.

The premier has been in Scotland for the United Nations conference on climate change and today was his first media appearance relating to the attack that has led to the cancellation of thousands of medical procedures.

Cybersecurity experts from Canada and Ireland have said the attack is a national security issue and should be treated as such by Ottawa.

Meanwhile, the head of the province's largest health authority says chemotherapy treatments resumed Thursday afternoon.

David Diamond says his team will look at running other services that may be able to operate without diagnostic imaging or any other systems affected by the attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.