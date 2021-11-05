N.L. premier says feds offered 'full depth and breadth' of support after cyberattack

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says Ottawa has offered to help the province recover from a cyberattack last weekend that has crippled its health system's IT network. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says Ottawa has offered to help the province recover from a cyberattack last weekend that has crippled its health system's IT network.

Atlantic Top Stories