N.L. RCMP searching for reportedly armed man, urge people to lock their doors

Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have issued an emergency alert warning of a man said to be armed in Carbonear.

The message lit up phones at around 9:30 a.m. today and it urges residents in the area to stay inside with their doors locked.

An earlier tweet from the RCMP warns of an "unfolding situation" with a "possible armed individual" in the area of Valley Road, near the College of the North Atlantic and the town's pool.

The emergency alert asks people to stay away from that part of town.

RCMP say the man is believed to be wearing a maroon shirt and black shorts, and he could be in a grey four-door Honda Civic with silver rims.

Carbonear is home to about 6,200 people and it's a 110-kilometre drive west of the provincial capital of St. John's.

