N.L. RCMP searching for reportedly armed man, urge people to lock their doors
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have issued an emergency alert warning of a man said to be armed in Carbonear.
The message lit up phones at around 9:30 a.m. today and it urges residents in the area to stay inside with their doors locked.
An earlier tweet from the RCMP warns of an "unfolding situation" with a "possible armed individual" in the area of Valley Road, near the College of the North Atlantic and the town's pool.
The emergency alert asks people to stay away from that part of town.
RCMP say the man is believed to be wearing a maroon shirt and black shorts, and he could be in a grey four-door Honda Civic with silver rims.
Carbonear is home to about 6,200 people and it's a 110-kilometre drive west of the provincial capital of St. John's.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.
Russia's Wagner mercenaries launch joint training with Belarusian military near Polish border
Mercenaries from Russia's military company Wagner on Thursday launched joint drills with the Belarusian military near the border with Poland following their relocation to Belarus after their short-lived rebellion, a move that prompted Warsaw to redeploy its troops.
Meet the young Canadians spending summer battling wildfires
Wildland firefighters are often hired for one pay season, typically between the end of May and mid-September. He said that in summer months, the number of paid wildland firefighters spikes compared to volunteer firefighters.
Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 10 and traps many others in western India
A landslide triggered by torrential rains in India's western Maharashtra state killed 10 people, with many others feared trapped under piles of debris, officials said Thursday.
Families of 6 Canadian Armed Forces members killed in 2020 helicopter crash file lawsuit against manufacturer
More than three years after six Canadian military members were killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece, the victims' families are suing the helicopter manufacturer.
Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
Nearly 60 per cent of Canadian parents fear for their child's financial future: survey
According to a new survey, nearly three-in-five Canadian parents are worried about their child's financial future, primarily due to the impact of inflation and the prevailing economic uncertainties in the country.
'Inconsistent' internal governance, 'important gap in ministerial accountability' at GAC: NSICOP
Parliament's top-secret national security committee says Global Affairs Canada (GAC) is lacking in consistent internal governance, especially when it comes to intelligence activities, which is leading to an 'important gap in ministerial accountability.'
Kenya police are told not to report deaths during protests. A watchdog says they killed 6 this week
Police in Kenya say they have been ordered not to report deaths amid demonstrations against the rising cost of living, but an independent watchdog says at least six people were shot dead by police on Wednesday and 27 were shot dead in such protests earlier this year.
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
'He was a very good person': Family, friends mourn loss of Gurvinder Nath who died in violent carjacking in Mississauga
Friends and family are grieving the loss of Gurvinder Nath, the 24-year-old food delivery driver who died from a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month.
Crash in Hamilton leaves driver dead: police
Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision left a 46-year-old driver dead in Hamilton.
'Quite catastrophic': Fire burns through 6 businesses at southwest strip mall
A large team of firefighters descended on a fire that broke out inside a southwest Calgary strip mall Thursday morning.
Solutions sought to address anesthesiologist shortage in Alberta
Anesthesiologists cover a critical component of surgical care by providing pain management, but some of these specialists say there aren't enough of them in the province to provide efficient patient care.
City of Calgary’s plan to reintroduce fluoride into water system up in cost, delayed
It will now take longer and cost more for the City of Calgary to reinstate water fluoridation at the city’s two water treatment plants.
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A viral TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
Another road worker was struck by a car last week in Montreal: police
Another road worker was hit by a car last week in Montreal, not long after two others were struck at a construction site, one of them fatally.
Quebec's new electric scooter rules are now in effect
Vehicle users must be at least 14 years old and are required to wear a helmet. They can circulate freely in streets and roads where the posted speed limit doesn't exceed 50 km/h, as well as on bike paths that run alongside them.
Wildfire-scarred Alberta Métis settlement pushes for second escape route
The only way in and out of the East Prairie Métis Settlement is a 40-kilometre range road that connects with Highway 2 some 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
Why is a giant donair costume being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit
An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.
Alberta driver, trucking company charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
A commercial driver and trucking company from Alberta have been charged in a fatal crash on Highway 17 that killed a 33-year-old man north of Wawa in November.
Convicted sex offender and wife arrested 2 days after Ontario police issue rare public advisory
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
Tony Anselmo, an icon in Sudbury’s music scene, has died
The family of Tony Anselmo in Greater Sudbury has confirmed he passed away Wednesday at age 70.
Deadlocked councillors punt decision to end partial remote work for 170 city workers
A long and meandering debate by members of city council ended where it began.
Driver charged for going the wrong way on Highway 402
No one was hurt after police said a transport truck driver drove roughly 16 kilometres the wrong way on the 402.
How near is near? Core area councillors discuss location criteria for upcoming homeless hubs
Councillors who represent downtown London and the Old East Village are at the epicentre of the local homelessness crisis.
Protesters set up new camp at Canadian Museum for Human Rights
One day after a blockade at a Winnipeg landfill came down, a new camp went up in Winnipeg.
'An absolute disrespect': Brandon's new rule requiring residents to shovel sidewalks causes concern
People living in Brandon will have to clear a bit more snow this winter after city council passed new changes requiring residents to clear sidewalks.
A town parade and chicken wings: What Brett Howden has planned for the Stanley Cup
Brett Howden has some big plans when he brings the Stanley Cup to his home community in Oakbank, Man. for the first time later this month – plans that may include filling it up with chicken wings.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | More R1 buses promised for morning commute as LRT shutdown enters third full day
OC Transpo is promising more buses for R1 service during the morning and afternoon commutes to help alleviate stress at station platforms as the latest shutdown of the O-Train Line 1 enters its third full day.
-
new this morning | Hot and sunny Thursday in store
It will be another hot and sunny day in the capital on Thursday. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 26C with a humidex of 30
Two more tornadoes hit eastern Ontario after Barrhaven was struck last Thursday
Two more tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down in eastern Ontario last Thursday during the storm that brought tornadoes to Barrhaven.
Saskatoon's potential budget shortfall is smaller than predicted. Just a little.
Saskatoon’s chief financial officer released updated projections in advance of the next special budget meeting, and it looks like the funding gap will be smaller than anticipated — by a hair.
Saskatchewan reports third highest inflation among Canadian provinces
National inflation is down to its lowest rate in more than two years, but it may not feel like it in Saskatchewan.
Sask. farmers need more rain to beat back drought
A large system of rain that pushed through west-central Saskatchewan may be too little too late for prairie farmers.
'It scares me': B.C. health-care workers seeing signs of flesh-eating drug
Caring for Downtown Eastside residents struggling with wounds aggravated by the toxic drug supply and poor sanitation is already hard enough, but some Vancouver health-care workers are worried the "flesh-eating drugz is already showing signs in the neighbourhood.
-
The day after a large truck hit a Highway 99 overpass in Delta causing substantial damage, B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming is vowing to raise fines and recover repair costs from truck drivers and companies involved in overpass strikes.
Woman dies at Regina city hall homeless encampment from apparent overdose
A woman has died at the homeless encampment set up in front of Regina’s city hall.
Hometown Hero still giving back after 62 years
Ron Kidd is being recognized for his more than six decades of service and his role in establishing Lumsden's Lions Club.
Stanley Cup to appear in Estevan
Lord Stanley’s Cup is set to make an appearance in the Energy City in late July.
90-year-old zipliner inspires 82-year-old to overcome life-long fear of heights
If we can find pleasure in facing our fears, Toni says, we just may discover a whole new world of possibilities.
Prosecutors drop case against man accused in Nanaimo homeless camp shooting
The British Columbia Prosecution Service has dropped its case against a 37-year-old man who was accused of shooting a man who was trying to retrieve suspected stolen property from a homeless camp in Nanaimo earlier this year.
A vast problem: Coast guard floats a new solution to problem of abandoned boats
The Canadian government's inventory of wrecked, abandoned or hazardous boats includes a U.S. warship, a derelict floating McDonald's known as the McBarge, a human-smuggling ship and an old BC Ferries vessel rotting on the Fraser River.