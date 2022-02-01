N.L. reports slight rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 179 new cases
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting a slight increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Twenty-five people are in hospital Tuesday as a result of the disease, a rise of two from Monday.
Eleven of those patients are in intensive care.
Officials are reporting 179 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The majority of the cases -- 115 -- are in the province's eastern health zone, which includes St. John's.
There are 1,915 active reported cases of COVID-19 in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.