N.L. reports slight rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 179 new cases

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting a slight increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Twenty-five people are in hospital Tuesday as a result of the disease, a rise of two from Monday.

Eleven of those patients are in intensive care.

Officials are reporting 179 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The majority of the cases -- 115 -- are in the province's eastern health zone, which includes St. John's.

There are 1,915 active reported cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.